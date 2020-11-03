GILFORD — The Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation has been selected to be the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program recipient for the month of November. The Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program, was launched by the Hannaford in October 2015 and is designed to support local non-profits through the sale of the reusable Community bags. The store features two kinds of reusable bags that will assist charities: the Community bag, which will benefit LRSF and another, the Hannaford Fight Hunger bag which benefits a different local charity.
Each month a local charity or service organization is chosen as a beneficiary of the program by the local store. When a customer purchases one of these special Community Cause reusable shopping bags, Hannaford donates $1 to that organization. LRSF will be the featured “cause” for the month of November. Executive Director, Karen Switzer said that LRSF is excited to be included in this program and offered many thanks to the management of Gilford Hannaford for their support.
Switzer said “These funds will go to our Friends of the Foundation Operating Fund which helps us get all of the background work done to complete our mission to promote and encourage scholarships and opportunities of higher education among residents of the Lakes Region.
For more information about Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation you can visit the Facebook page, website: lrscholarship.org or call at 527-3533.”
