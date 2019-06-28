GILFORD — The Gilford Farmers Market has welcomed returning and new vendors, including farmers, bakers, and craftspeople. The market is open every Saturday morning through Sept. 28, 9 a.m.-noon. Located on the grounds of the historic 1838 Rowe House at 88 Belknap Mountain Road, there is plenty of free parking. The Gilford Historical Society and Farmers Market encourages youth to become part of the market.
Twelve-year-old Carter LaLiberte is offering wooden signs and homemade, scented scrubs. On June 22 he sang whilst playing his guitar, and will perform again June 29. He plans on earning enough money to attend the Broadway Junior program in New York City.
Ella DeCarli, a rising ninth grader, decided to combine her love of baking and desire for a summer job into her own business, The Cookie Jar. One jar will always have chocolate chip cookies and the second jar will be a different special each week. She also has a colorful variety of cupcakes, coffee cake, and other baked goods. She also makes gluten free cupcakes.
For the first time this year, several vendor sites are available at a discounted rate for youth vendors. For more information, email gilfordfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
