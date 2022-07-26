GILFORD — You can find the Gilford Farmer’s Market going on at Hope Ministries at the First United Methodist Church on Thursdays from 3-6 p.m.
If you don’t see the vendors set up on the lawn during inclement weather, you can drive around to the back of the building and enter the fellowship hall, where multiple vendors will be awaiting you. There are no plans to cancel any markets due to weather as the church’s large fellowship hall is available.
Multiple vendors now have vegetables as well as lamb, chicken, eggs, and delicious baked goods, including gluten free choices by Arandano Farm. Shepherd’s Hut Market has various condiments and items to compliment the many cuts of lamb they sell, and raw local honey. Todd’s Sugar Works has not only maple syrup, but maple cream and maple sugar.
That’s not all. The Garlic Shed has garlic galore (13 varieties) and beautiful floral arrangements. Peeper’s Pretzels has delicious candy covered pretzels. Stir Crazy Baking has wonderful focaccia breads and yummy baked goodies. The Sawyer Farm brings their inspired solid shampoo and conditioner, body lotions and salves, lip balm and candles and decorative glass crafts. Andrea Ainsworth brings beautifully made hand sewn potholders, facial masks and wall hangings. Arts Wood Products are also there with well-made wooden bird houses and feeders, American Flags, flag benches and coffee tables, and more. Come and check them out.
The First United Methodist Church is located at 18 Wesley Way (Off Rt. 11a near 3/11 bypass).
