GILFORD — You can find the Gilford Farmer’s Market going on at Hope Ministries at the First United Methodist Church on Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. 

If you don’t see the vendors set up on the lawn during inclement weather, you can drive around to the back of the building and enter the fellowship hall, where multiple vendors will be awaiting you. There are no plans to cancel any markets due to weather as the church’s large fellowship hall is available.

