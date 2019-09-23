GILFORD — According to the 2019 New Hampshire Healthy Aging Community Profile, 34.5% of Gilford's total population is over 60 years old, and that percentage is steadily increasing. The town wants to best respond to the needs and wants of the aging community.
The Gilford Senior Resource Team invites the community to a Community Forum at Gilford Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 3, 5:15-6:15 p.m. The forum will discuss the types of services, programs and activities the public would like to have available for seniors to enjoy fulfilling, healthy and secure lives, while remaining in their own homes. A light supper will be served during the open group discussion. Registration is requested by Tuesday, Oct. 1 to Gilford library at 603-524-6042.
The event is hosted by Gilford Senior Resource Team, a group of multigenerational volunteers who are a community affiliate of the Outreach Committee at Gilford Community Church. Collaborating with town departments and other local organizations, they are working to identify and support the primary health and wellness concerns and lifestyle interests of seniors in the Gilford area. Initial partnerships include parks and recreation, Senior Moment-um, public schools, the public library, police department, fire department, Rotary Club, Village Knolls, Wesley Woods, ServiceLink, First United Methodist Church and Health Ministry, and Community Action Program.
Anyone unable to attend the forum can provide feedback through a written survey, available at the GCC office and Gilford Public Library, or by visiting www.surveymonkey.com/r/gilfordseniorresourceteam. For more information, contact Molly Notkin, team leader, 603-524-6057 or gccoffice@metrocast.net.
