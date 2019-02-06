GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a seven-week, pick-up curling program for adults on Thursday evenings. The programs are held at the Arthur A. Tilton Ice Rink from 6:30–7:30 p.m. through Feb. 28.
Participants should dress to be outside and wear sneakers or boots. The cost is $2 per evening, and participants can register at the start of the program.
For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
