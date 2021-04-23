LACONIA — Gilda’s Club New Hampshire is the recipient of a grant from the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction for the second year in a row. The grant will provide Gilda’s Club the opportunity to support parents and children facing the impact of cancer on their lives by presenting the program, “What Do I Tell the Kids?”
In 2021, New Hampshire is projected to see an estimated 9,500 new cancers cases and an estimated 2,800 deaths. As a result, cancer will enter the lives of mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters, partners, grandparents, children, co-workers, and friends. A dramatic and confusing new phase of life will begin often with shock, confusion, and worry. Programs and services supported by the Children’s Auction become vital to help families face the challenging days, weeks, and months ahead.
Cancer requires a comprehensive treatment program that includes the entire person — the body and the mind. Psychosocial support is an on-going process of meeting people’s emotional, mental, and social needs. As an affiliate of the Cancer Support Community Global Network, Gilda’s Club is the gold standard of psychosocial support for people affected by cancer. With a mission to ensure that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community, Gilda’s Club New Hampshire is a valuable, no cost resource to anyone impacted by cancer.
“We are grateful for the continued support of the Greater Lakes Regions Children’s Auction,” remarked Executive Director, Scott Kalicki. “This funding will help us to provide important educational programs and support for families impacted by cancer. Additionally, as we look to formally open a clubhouse in the Lakes Region having the opportunity to present such programs, helps us to raise awareness about Gilda’s Club New Hampshire and its value to the community
