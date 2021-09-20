NEW HAMPTON — Light on Water will be on exhibit in New Hampton School’s Galletly Gallery until Oct. 12. The public is cordially invited to a reception for the artist on Friday, Sept. 24, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.
In this exhibit of recent work, Wilson shares her recent oil paintings and cyanotypes, all based on elements of nature and the energy derived from being in nature for an extended time. Amy Wilson is the Director of Visual and Performing Arts, a visual arts teacher, and the Director of the Galletly Gallery at New Hampton School.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Galletly Gallery is located on the second floor of New Hampton School's Moore Center. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and on Saturdays from 9:00 am to noon. We ask that visitors to campus wear face-coverings while on campus.
For more information, please visit www.newhampton.org.
