SANDWICH — Advice To The Players is sponsoring an appearance by Kyle Carey, a Gaelic Americana musician, in The Arts Center at 12 Main St. on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m., as part of Sandwich's Christmas in the Village festivities.
A unique musician of equally unique origins, Kyle Carey’s fusion of "Gaelic Americana" music includes influences of the American Folk Anthology, the traditional music of Cape Breton, Ireland, and Scotland, and the Appalachian poetry of Louise McNeill.
Carey spent her earliest years in the Alaskan Bush where her parents were teachers, and where she found herself immersed in the Yupik language and its songs, developing a sensitivity to language and music that would aid her later in the creation of her own style of trans-Atlantic folk.
As a young woman, Carey traveled to Cape Breton on a Fulbright Fellowship to learn Scottish Gaelic. Afterward, she spent a year on the Isle of Skye in Scotland, honing her skills in the Gaelic language and studying singing technique with Lewis-born singer Christine Primrose, before landing finally in Ireland, where she recorded her debut album, Monongah.
Produced by former Lùnasa guitarist Donogh Hennessy, Monongah, featuring guest artists in Irish folk, rose to number eight in the summer of 2011 on the International Folk DJ charts, landing on a number of "Best of" lists by year’s end.
Her sophomore release, North Star, produced by Solas founding member Seamus Egan, features another all-star cast and was released in the fall of 2014 to widespread critical acclaim.
Carey's third and newest album, The Art of Forgetting, was produced by Dirk Powell and recorded in Louisiana. It features luminaries such as Rhiannon Giddens, John McCusker and Mike McGoldrick. The Art of Forgetting was released in early 2018 to widespread acclaim, funded wholly by Carey’s loyal fan base, which at this point spans both sides of the Atlantic.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. with a $15 minimum donation. Refreshments will be available by donation.
For more information about Christmas in the Village, visit www.discoversandwich.com. For more information about this and other upcoming events, visit www.advicetotheplayers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.