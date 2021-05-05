FRANKLIN—Ten of the Lakes Region’s rising young artists have been selected to exhibit their artwork at RePete’s Comics & Collectibles in Belmont. In an effort to recognize local artists in the community, “Future Artists” is a program developed to encourage artists of all ages to share their work.
During the month of May, students from Compass Classical Academy in Franklin, have been selected to display their best pieces. Art projects were chosen from student artwork ranging from grades K-10. The artwork was juried by Jeanne Blair, visual arts teacher at Compass Classical Academy, Michelle Mitchell of Mitchell Comics and Peter Swain, owner of RePetes Comics and Collectibles in Belmont.
“There were so many great pieces, is was a tough decision. The artwork on display at the store represents the creative talent of the CCA student body. It has been a difficult year for schools, and families. De-spite uncertain school schedules, and so many obstacles these rising artists created colorful, thoughtful art.
The artwork ranges from a Rorschachesque abstract piece by kindergartener Jaxon Lafond, to a cool tint/shade silhouette acrylic by 5th grader Bella Tusi. “I especially like the George Rodrique inspired paintings on canvas. Sixth grader Chloe Nylander and Mariah Aucoinn, 7th grade, did a terrific job capturing the style of the Louisiana inspired “Blue Dog”series. Once they were hung at RePetes, the canvases really matched the store’s vibe.” There are also some interesting 3-dimensional designs on real chicken eggs. Blair added “After introducing opulent and unique Faberge’ Eggs, the students designed their own one-of-a-kind egg. All the CCA students did a great job, but the “WOLF” egg from concept to completion by Emma Spaulding and the Tiffany Blue bejeweled egg titled ”EGGSCELLENCE” by Alexis Danforth totally nailed it.
Peter Swain, artist and owner of RePete’s Comics and Collectibles, wants to encourage artists of all ages to share what they have created. “Our “Future Artists” wall is one example of what we want to promote through our store. Comic books were my first introduction to art, and its turned into a career. We want to en-courage future artists to be proud of their accomplishments and display their talent.”
The artwork will be on display from May 1 to May 31, 2021 at RePetes Comics and Collectibles, 141 Main Street, Belmont. Any schools, clubs or organizations that would like to enter artwork for the next Future Artists show can contact Peter Swain, peter6194@gmail.com, or stop by RePetes Comics and Collectibles, 141 Main Street, Belmont, NH.
