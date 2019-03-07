MEREDITH — The Meredith Village Pathways Committee is seeking help to complete the boardwalk for the Laverack Nature Trail at Hawkins Brook.
To date, the committee has received $445,000 through donations and grants, but an additional $140,000 is needed to complete the work.
Voters at Town Meeting will be asked to authorize the town to use $70,000 from the town's undesignated fund balance, which would leave another $70,000 to complete the trail project this year.
Committee members have been working on the project for six years, and trail construction began in late 2018. When completed, the boardwalk will span the scenic Hawkins Brook wetland and join the forested section of the trail leading to Prescott Park.
The whole trail will be universally accessible, connecting the trailheads at Meredith Village Savings Bank and Prescott Park. The trail is a short distance from the Inter-Lakes schools, community center, and downtown Meredith.
To donate, make checks payable to Town of Meredith-HBNT, 41 Main St., Meredith, NH 03253.
For more information, contact Andrea Bourn at HawkinsbrookNT@gmail.com or Angela Labrecque at alabrecque@meredithnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.