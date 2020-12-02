TILTON — It has come to the attention of the Tilton-Northfield Fire & EMS that several people in Tilton and Northfield have received donation requests over the telephone from someone pretending to be affiliated with the department. The Tilton-Northfield Fire Department does not conduct fundraisers or donation requests over the telephone. Anyone requesting a donation over the telephone is not associated with the department. Please contact your local Police Department if you have or are contacted for a telephone donation request.
