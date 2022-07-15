FRANKLIN — The City of Franklin welcomes Lakes Region eBikes to Downtown Franklin. Lakes Region eBikes offers rentals and retail sales of Surface 604 eBikes, parts and accessories. An ebike is a bicycle that has a battery to assist the rider with pedaling and can be ridden by anyone — no special license required.
Founded in 2021 by Audry and Justin Barriault, who out of a fondness for the outdoors, recognized a need for outdoor activities to be more accessible. With miles of public trails in central New Hampshire, Lakes Region eBikes, brings a unique experience to the rider whole exploring beautiful recreation areas. The 57.6 mile Northern Rail Trail and the 4.2 mile Winnipesaukee River Trial are easily accessed from the shop on Central Street and all safety equipment is provided.
“Franklin is one of the hottest recreation destinations in New Hampshire and we are so excited to a part of that. Our eBikes offer a fun way to get out and play, we hope to see you soon,” said Audry and Justin Barriault.
“As the City of Franklin continues to grow, it is my pleasure to welcome another new business to the Downtown Franklin. Franklin has so much to offer with downtown revitalization, new restaurants, Mill City Park, Veterans Memorial Recreation Area and now there is one more reason to stop and take a look at what’s happening,” stated Mayor Jo Brown.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Saturday, July 23 at 9:30 a.m. to celebrate the grand opening of Lakes Region eBikes.
