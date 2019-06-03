FRANKLIN — On June 8, the Teuscher-Wilson Hospice Garden at 75 Chestnut St. will host the Franklin VNA & Hospice's inaugural Tea in the Garden Hospice fundraiser, from 2-4 p.m. The event will feature a classic afternoon tea menu, a guided selection of teas to taste, live music with Matthew Lister, and a silent auction.
The event will raise funds for the hospice program. Watts Water Technologies is sponsoring many of the baskets up for bid. The baskets include a selection of wine, chocolate, spa products and even a gardening basket.
"Both Watts Water Technologies and the Franklin VNA & Hospice have a strong commitment to supporting the communities," said Tabitha Dowd, executive director. "We're grateful to them for their sponsorship of the baskets. Their support of the fundraiser will enable our hospice program to continue to provide the excellent and compassionate care that we are known for."
Tickets are $25 each or $40 per pair. The event has limited seating, so call ahead to purchase tickets at 603-934-3454.
For more information, call Franklin VNA & Hospice at 603-934-3454, or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
