FRANKLIN — The Franklin Regional Hospital Auxiliary will host its annual Lights of Memory on Sunday, Dec. 1. The event will be held at the hospital, starting at 4 p.m. in the lower level West Side Health Care lobby. The short ceremony will include the reading of names and light refreshments. Parking and entrance is on Edwards Street. Bulbs can be purchased for $3 each, and are tax-deductible. Order forms are available at the gift shop. For more information, contact Christine Dzujna at 603-934-7163.
