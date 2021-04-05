FRANKLIN — Franklin Animal Shelter, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping dogs and cats in the Lakes Region, is announcing the beginning of their 2021 spring fundraising season. The shelter, which saw a brief closure to the public due to COVID in 2020, has provided care and assistance to dozens of animals in need despite the mandated restrictions.
To better serve the community of Franklin and surrounding towns, the shelter has begun their spring fundraising efforts with a goal of raising at least $20,000 over the next three months through a combination of grants, fundraising events and community donations.
"The need for the services our shelter provides has never been greater," says Jeff LeBlanc, marketing coordinator for the shelter. "With spring coming, we expect to have many more kittens showing up on our doorstep. Our plan is to use these funds for improvements to the shelter, allowing us to better serve our community."
The shelter is planning two major fundraising events this spring. The first is the 7th annual 5K Run / Walk event, scheduled for the weekend of May 30th at the Paul Smith Elementary School in Franklin and sponsored by Watts Water Technologies. This year, the event will be a hybrid event of live and virtual, where participants can run or walk on their own any time on Saturday or Sunday afternoon, while those who are comfortable being part of the event may do the course at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 30th.
The second event is their 3rd annual Golf Tournament, being held on June 21 at the Lochmere Country Club in Tilton. This event was cancelled due to COVID in 2020, so the shelter is hoping to make this event the biggest and best event possible. As part of that, the shelter has announced the sponsorship of Grappone Automotive for their event, providing a chance for one lucky golfer to hit a hole-in-one and win a trip to the 2022 Super Bowl.
"I am pleased to be working with the team at the Franklin Animal Shelter on this tournament. I know they weren't able to host one last year, so it's important that they have a successful event this year," said Amanda Grappone Osmer. "Grappone Automotive hopes that you'll join us on the green to try your luck at winning a trip to the Super Bowl while raising money to support the important work of the Franklin Animal Shelter."
Both events are currently looking for sponsors and participants.
Information for both can be found on the shelter’s web page at www.franklinanimalshelter.com. As always, the board and staff of the shelter want to thank the generous people in the communities we serve.
We could not do what we do without you, and we hope you will all continue to make a difference by joining us at our fundraising events.
