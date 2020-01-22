WOLFEBORO — At every museum, there is a collection with at least one person responsible for its care and research. In the Wright Museum's case, it’s Justin Gamache. “My tasks include managing and caring for artifacts, planning and putting up exhibits, and developing interactive features for our visitors,” he said.
As at many museums, staff wear many hats to helping with any aspect of operations, including daily maintenance and event planning. “We all do whatever it takes to advance the museum’s mission,” Gamache said.
For Gamache, his interest in the Wright Museum began before he became full-time curator in 2018, and before his time as an intern while attending the University of New Hampshire.
“Having visited the museum multiple times before starting as an intern, I was already familiar with its unique collection and important mission,” he explained. “When I had to opportunity to stay after my internship, it was an easy decision. I am glad to play a part in keeping the museum’s mission alive for the education of future generations.”
“Justin has brought an area of technical expertise with technology that has significantly impacted our operation,” Wright Museum Executive Director Mike Culver said. “He has created several wonderful touchscreen exhibits and made us more interactive with visitors. In addition to virtual exhibits, Justin is also working on future exhibits, both in-house and outside traveling exhibits.
“He does everything from true curatorial tasks to changing light bulbs, dusting and cleaning, lifting, carrying, climbing ladders, dressing mannequins, and so much more,” Culver continued. “He also works well with our board members, donors, volunteers, staff and visitors."
For more information about the Wright Museum, visit wrightmuseum.org, or call 603-569-1212.
