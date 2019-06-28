MOULTONBOROUGH — Agape Ministries Servants Inc. has scheduled its carnival for Sunday, July 7, from 1 to 4 p.m., as a rain date due to the forecast.
The carnival at 80 Bean Road will feature games with prizes, face-painting, raffles and concessions.
Admission is a non-perishable food item. Sales and donations help support Agape Ministries food pantries in Moultonborough and Ossipee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.