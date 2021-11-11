LACONIA — Winters in New Hampshire are often unpredictable. Proper snow tires will help keep you and your family safe on the road this winter and help Irwin donate to a good cause! For every tire purchased in November at any Irwin Automotive Group location, $1 per tire purchased will be donated to Pub Mania hosted by Patrick’s Pub. Patrick's offers a program for people and organizations who are trying to raise money for charitable purposes, called the Giving Back Program.
Icy and snowy roads present challenges for drivers in the winter months. Hazardous driving conditions can cause serious accidents, with extensive damages and injuries. To help protect against this, snow tires have long been recommended for drivers who live in snowy climates like New Hampshire.
Snow tires are like winter boots for your car. When the ground is slippery, most people pull out their trusty winter boots for added traction and safety. Winter tires offer similar protections for your vehicle. Snow tires are designed with deeper treads to grip into the snow and ice, making slipping on the road less likely. They are also available with studs for further help to improve your traction.
Snow tires are made of a softer rubber than all-season tires. This lets them stay more flexible in cold winter weather, and conform to the changing road conditions. Overall, the combination of softer rubber and deeper treads helps you stay more firmly on the road, even when fast braking is required.
