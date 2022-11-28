LACONIA — Those who live in New Hampshire know how unpredictable the roads and weather can be as we approach winter. Proper snow tires will help keep families safe on the road this winter and help Irwin donate to a good cause. For every tire purchased in November at any Irwin Automotive Group location, $1 per tire purchased will be donated to the Community Challenge.

One hundred percent of the proceeds pass through to the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, where it is distributed to organizations directly involved with providing basic necessities and services to children and families in need.

