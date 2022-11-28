LACONIA — Those who live in New Hampshire know how unpredictable the roads and weather can be as we approach winter. Proper snow tires will help keep families safe on the road this winter and help Irwin donate to a good cause. For every tire purchased in November at any Irwin Automotive Group location, $1 per tire purchased will be donated to the Community Challenge.
One hundred percent of the proceeds pass through to the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, where it is distributed to organizations directly involved with providing basic necessities and services to children and families in need.
The Irwin Automotive Group looks at this annual charity event as a way to help children in need, but also help spread awareness to their customers about the importance of snow tires. When the ground is slippery, most people pull out their trusty winter boots for added traction and safety. Winter tires offer similar protections for vehicles. Snow tires are designed with deeper treads to grip into the snow and ice, making slipping on the road less likely. They are also available with studs that further help improve traction.
Overall, the combination of softer rubber and deeper treads helps you stay more firmly on the road, even when fast braking is required.
