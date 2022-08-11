HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association at Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest on Friday, Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to learn more about backcountry cooking. The program will start with a quick one mile hike to an SLA campsite, and once there you will learn how to safely build and manage a fire suitable for cooking on. Lakes Region Conservation Corps member Andy O’Sullivan will then talk you through a variety of different types of meals that are not only easy to make while camping, but tasty too. Participants will be provided with a lunch that they get to help cook, and the program will end with a hike back to the trailhead.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website: squamlakes.org or contact the SLA directly at 603-968-7336.
