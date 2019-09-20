HOLDERNESS — The Squam Climate Change Forum, Swimming Through an Ocean of Plastic, will take place Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. at the Fisher Family Barn, 510 Route 3. Participants may bring a brown bag lunch to eat at 12:15 p.m.
Artist and scientist Bonnie Monteleone of the Plastic Ocean Project will present Stemming the Tide of Ocean Plastics. She will provide an overview of the problem, how it is being addressed through research, outreach, public and private partnerships, and how we individuals can help.
Blue whale expert Michael Fishbach will present Whales: Unlikely Climate Change Superheroes. Fishbach will discuss the largest creature that has ever existed. Whales have a big role in restoring ocean health and combating climate change. Accidental ship collisions and marine plastics put these animals in danger. The Great Whale Conservancy has an innovative plan to save them.
RSVP to alicia@foreversquam.org or 603-968-7900.
Sponsored by Hubbard Brook Association, Squam Lakes Association, Squam Lakes Conservation Society, and Squam Lakes Natural Science Center.
