ALTON — The Alton Historical Society will kick off its 2019 season on Tuesday, April 16 with a stroll through the halls of Alton High School in the 1960s-1970s. At that time, students would have been greeted by Mrs. Stevens outside the principal’s office, heard Mr. Weeks recount the latest boys varsity soccer game in his science class, and seen Mr. Bucher trying to conduct an English class through the smell of ink from the mimeograph machine.
The evening's guest speaker will be David Smith. He was a teacher and coach at Alton High School from 1967-1980. Smith will speak about his experiences in the classroom and coaching the Alton Apaches. He is currently the Headmaster of Coe-Brown Northwood Academy.
The program begins at 7 p.m. in the Agnes Thompson Room in the lower level of the Gilman Library, 100 Main St. All Society programs are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served following the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.