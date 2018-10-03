FRANKLIN — The Loving Bulb will be Franklin VNA & Hospice’s first fall remembrance event in the Teuscher–Wilson Hospice Garden on Monday, Oct. 22. The event takes place from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 75 Chestnut St. Participants can plan remembrance variety crocus bulbs in memory of those who have passed on.
Hospice Director Elaine Cartier notes, “The garden is meant to be a peaceful place, full of memories and calm. The act of planting can in itself be therapeutic, and we hope the bright purple blooms peeking through the snow come spring will bring more beauty and joy to everyone’s lives.” The garden is open to the public year-round.
Contact April at 603-934-3454 to reserve a bulb, or for more information, or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.