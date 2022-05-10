ASHLAND — The Ashland Garden Club has many plans for 2022. The Club will be planting the gardens at Memorial Park, Flag Island and the Civil War Monument for all to enjoy. Several field trips are planned over the summer, including Shin-Boku Garden in Wentworth, Tarbin Gardens in Franklin, and Sweet Pea Cutting Garden in Plymouth.
A major fundraising event, the annual Plant Sale, will be Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Memorial Park in downtown Ashland. The sale will feature perennials, annuals, ground cover, veggies, shrubs and all from member's gardens. Members will be there to answer questions and offer advice.
New to the sale this year is the Club's Homemade Pie Sale. All pies are homemade and will sell for $12 each and Vintage Garden Sale, also new, will surely have items that will enhance your outdoor spaces.
Funds raised from the sale will benefit the Ashland Garden Club, but most importantly, their Scholarship Fund. Each year the AGC proudly offers the Shirley Splaine Horticultural Award to a graduating senior at PRHS who is planning to major in botany, horticulture, biology, landscape architecture, or any type of gardening/ landscaping study.
The Club's next meeting is at Kirkwood Gardens on Sunday, May 15 at 1 p.m. AGC holds monthly meetings on the 3rd Monday of the month at the Holderness Library at 7 p.m. There are no meetings in January, February, March, July, or August. For more information, consult the website at: www.ashlandnhgc.org.
