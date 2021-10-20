DANBURY — Erik Barnes has been named general manager of Ragged Mountain ski area in New Hampshire. Barnes replaces resort industry veteran Jay Gamble who recently accepted the role of general manager at Wintergreen Resort in Virginia. Both resorts are operated by Park City, Utah based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc. Barnes previously served as the vice president and general manager of Mount Snow in Dover, Vermont and brings over 20 years of mountain resort leadership experience to the role.
During his tenure at Mount Snow, Barnes held the position of ski school director and was also in charge of resort services for Crotched Mountain in New Hampshire. He was promoted to head of resort operations in 2008 which included managing ski school, the racing and training center, guest services, rental operations, and ticketing. Barnes became the vice president and general manager of Mount Snow in 2017 and oversaw operations and business development for the publicly traded Peak Resort’s flagship 600-acre ski resort along with its 18-hole championship golf course, lodging properties, and all revenue centers.
Vern Greco, CEO of Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., commented on Barnes’ arrival saying, “We’re really very fortunate to be able to bring someone with Erik’s talents and experience to Ragged Mountain. His previous general management tenure and resort leadership results in the Northeast are a great fit for us. They put him in a strong position to continue the positive momentum we have at Ragged Mountain and will ensure a seamless transition from the great work of Jay Gamble who has a big job ahead of him at Wintergreen.”
Barnes noted “With expanded snowmaking and the successful Mission: Affordable season pass program, it’s an exciting time to lead the team at Ragged Mountain as it transitions to a noteworthy mid-sized New England ski area with potential for more growth and future expansion plans.” He further explained what attracted him to the Danbury resort, “Ragged Mountain has developed an impressive track record of creating new skiers and snowboarders through the Bebe Wood Free Learn-to-Ski or Ride Program and catering to families who appreciate the mountain and its laid-back vibe. They have been doing a lot of good things here, and I am very pleased to be in a position to take Ragged Mountain to its next level of progress.”
Ragged Mountain has been honored by the National Ski Areas Association for attracting new participants to snow sports and successfully converting them from first timers to season pass holders. Families and the next generation of skiers and snowboarders have embraced Ragged Mountain for uncrowded slopes, high-speed chairlifts, and easy-to-navigate layout. The resort features two distinct peaks, 250 acres of classic New England trails, and the only detachable six-person chairlift in New Hampshire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.