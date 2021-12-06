BRISTOL — The Tapply-Thompson Community Center is a non-profit Recreation Department located in Bristol serving eight towns in the Newfound Lake Region. The Center was established in 1946 by two visionary men — Reverend A.B. Thompson and the first Director, Richard “Wink” Tapply. It was the dream of Reverend Thompson that a space be created in the former Methodist Church for youth. He believed that the community was in need of a safe place for the youth to gather and be involved in healthy recreational activities. Through his vision, and the enthusiasm and strong work ethic of “Wink” Tapply, his dream became a reality and the Center continues to serve youth and adults alike with after school programs, summer day camps, youth & adult sports programs, special events and so much more.
Flash forward 77 years to the current day and the much beloved building has seen its share of wear and tear over the years. As with any old building there are always projects that need to be completed to keep it safe and welcoming. The TTCC Building committee has identified a number of key projects that need to be completed over the next year. They include new windows for the second floor to increase heating efficiency, painting of the steeple and front entryway, repairs to the handicap ramp and driveway repairs to name a few. While they have a group of volunteers they continue to need funds to do repairs and maintenance.
Board member, Jason Briand, of Lakes Region Epoxy, has generously donated one of their beautiful epoxy flake floor systems to TTCC to raffle off. Only 100 tickets are being sold for a chance to win this amazing prize so your odds of winning are tremendous. There’s no limit on the number of tickets that one can purchase. The prize is valued up to $9,000. Sales will begin Monday, Dec. 13 and continue until all tickets are sold, or April 1 — whichever comes first. There are some limitations; concrete must be of average condition, sound, and up to 1000 square feet. Prize can be used for a residential garage, basement, or small business. Winner can expect the project to be completed between June — September of 2022. Winner will be contacted by Jason of Lakes Region Epoxy for the initial consultation, color selection, and scheduling of the project.
One-hundred percent of the proceeds will be used by the TTCC for building projects and improvements.
To purchase tickets and help the TTCC check out the website at www.ttccrec.org or call at 603-744-2713 to purchase your tickets.
