Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Windy. A few showers this morning with mostly sunny skies during the afternoon hours. High 41F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.