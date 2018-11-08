CHICAGO — An estimated 22 million veterans live in communities around the nation. Elks National President Michael T. Luhr has proclaimed November to be Veterans Remembrance Month as a way to encourage citizens to reach out to local Veterans and offer support.
This November, and every month of the year, Elk serve thousands of Veterans across the country. Elks volunteer at more than 330 VA Medical Centers, State Veterans Homes, clinics, transitional shelters and Veterans facilities where they plan activities, buy needed supplies, host meals and offer friendship. Elks help Veterans rehabilitate and thrive by supporting adaptive sports events, and providing therapy kits and wheelchair gloves to recovering Veterans.
Recently, Elks committed to help end Veteran homelessness by pledging $4 million to assist Veterans experiencing homelessness. The Elks have since helped thousands of Veterans exit or avoid homelessness. Elks Lodges are focal points for supporting local military members and Veterans, and meeting their needs.
The Elks remember the words of Elk member and President John F. Kennedy, who said, "As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them."
To learn more, visit www.elks.org.
