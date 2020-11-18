ASHLAND — After a six-month delay, two Ashland Elementary School students were recently inducted in the National Junior Honor Society. Congratulations to Anna Boyer and Sam Liebert, who were selected based on their academic performance, community service and commitment to the AES Core Values.
The Induction Ceremony, originally scheduled for April, was postponed when schools moved to a remote learning model last spring. The ceremony traditionally includes current members, however, because of the delay those students have now graduated and were not able to attend. In their place, staff members read the descriptions of the five pillars of the National Junior Honor Society.
Carrie Sanborn, School Counselor and NJHS advisor, introduced the inductees in her opening comments. “Sam and Anna are being inducted because they have demonstrated strong character and work ethic. They are role models for our school community.” Interim Principal, Steve Guyer, spoke to the new members and encouraged them to always believe in themselves. Following the speakers, Mrs. Sanborn along with Associate Principal Kelly Avery then presented the students with their medals and certificate.
