FRANKLIN — Franklin Footlight Theatre Co. will present "Eat Drink or Be Murdered" on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 & 12 at the Franklin Opera House, 316 Central St. in Franklin at 7:30 p.m.
The Feud between the O’Rileys and the McFaddens continues. It’s Rose McFadden’s 80th birthday and her sister is still convinced Rose has made her fortune from stealing the family recipe for whiskey. Good old-fashioned family hysterics will have you laughing throughout the evening as these two families try to wrangle the secret recipe out of the Irish matriarch. Until... someone decides it’s time to put one family member out of their misery. The audience must look for clues and cast their votes for ‘whodunit.”
The Murder Mystery Dessert theatre is intended for adult audiences. This event will be held without socially distanced seating in place, proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID test within two days of the event are required for entry.
Tickets — buy a table of six and save 10 percent. Purchase online at https://www.franklinoperahouse.org or call 603-934-1901.
