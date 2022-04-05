LACONIA — Laconia Parks & Recreation and the Leavitt Park Association will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at Leavitt Park on Saturday April 9 at 2 p.m. But come early for cookie decorating and games from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This event will happen rain or shine, dress appropriately and bring your own basket.
Call 603-524-5046 or email: parks@LaconiaNH.gov, if you have any questions.
