NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center presented the Spirit Award to Doris Theberge, clinician therapist. The peer-nominated recognition is awarded at quarterly staff meetings to an employee who exemplifies Spaulding spirit and makes peers proud to be working by their side.
Among numerous nominations, Theberge was described by her colleagues as skillful, compassionate, understanding, and a great listener. She is always willing to lend a helping hand.
Theberge began her Spaulding career in 1983 as a residential counselor. Through her role, her interest to work directly with families was ignited. When a family worker position became available, she decided to pursue a new career. In that role, Theberge developed the multi‐faceted position it is today, and supported the growth of the department. After earning her master’s degree, Theberge transitioned into a clinician role, where she has demonstrated her natural skills to support and guide children. Her responsibilities include working with Spaulding day school students and developing positive, trusting relationships.
Theberge says her favorite part of Spaulding is the students and staff members. She enjoys watching the growth of her students and being part of the camaraderie among colleagues. Through her 36‐year tenure, Theberge has seen Spaulding continue to develop programs and services to meet the unique needs of the children.
“Doris is a respected member of our staff who has tirelessly dedicated her entire career to the children of Spaulding Youth Center,” said Susan C. Ryan, president and chief executive officer. “Her commitment to our students, their families and to our staff members is truly inspiring. Her work ethic, clinical skills and devotion to our mission has set the tone for the next generation of our staff looking to make a difference. This peer recognition is truly well deserved.”
Theberge earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education from Keene State College and a master of arts in counseling and psychotherapy from Notre Dame College. Theberge enjoys spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and two dogs.
