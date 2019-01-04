LACONIA — The Lakes Region Creative Aging Center, 17 Church St., is offering a digital photography class.
The class will offer tips on taking better quality pictures with instructor Matthew Fassett, photographer and owner of Fassett’s Photography.
Classes are Wednesday, Jan. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon, and Wednesday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon. The class fee is $10 per class.
For more information, and to reserve a spot, call Linda Howard at 603-273-0125, or e-mail lhoward@bm-cap.org.
