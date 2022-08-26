MEREDITH — Lionel Bart’s adaptation of Dickens classic Oliver Twist runs at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse until Sept. 3. With favorite songs like "Consider Yourself," "Oom Pah-Pah," and "Food, Glorious Food, Lionel Bart’s Oliver!" is considered a musical masterpiece and is one of the few movie musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture.
The setting is Victorian England and orphan Oliver Twist (played by Bria Tremblay) sets out on adventures which see him getting involved with the more unsavory characters of London’s underground like the pickpocket The Artful Dodger (played by Nellie Hedquist) and a band of robbers lead by Fagin (played by Producing Artistic Director Neil Pankhurst). NH-award winning actress Ashley Meeken gives a stunning performance as Nancy, delivering he heart wrenching song As Long as He Needs Me.
The production is helmed by Samantha Tella whose production of "The Graduate" won the NH Theatre Award for Best Play in 2017. Two-time Emmy Award winner Melissa Shakun has designed the multi-level set.
Remaining performances are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and with matinees at 2 p.m. on Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.
The production is generously sponsored by Dead River Company and ReMax Bayside. For more information or tickets, visit www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org.
