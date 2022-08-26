MEREDITH — Lionel Bart’s adaptation of Dickens classic Oliver Twist runs at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse until Sept. 3. With favorite songs like "Consider Yourself," "Oom Pah-Pah," and "Food, Glorious Food, Lionel Bart’s Oliver!" is considered a musical masterpiece and is one of the few movie musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture.

The setting is Victorian England and orphan Oliver Twist (played by Bria Tremblay) sets out on adventures which see him getting involved with the more unsavory characters of London’s underground like the pickpocket The Artful Dodger (played by Nellie Hedquist) and a band of robbers lead by Fagin (played by Producing Artistic Director Neil Pankhurst). NH-award winning actress Ashley Meeken gives a stunning performance as Nancy, delivering he heart wrenching song As Long as He Needs Me.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.