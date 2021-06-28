DEDHAM, MA — D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches has announced the official launch of its Neighborhood $10K Giveaway program, in which one lucky community organization will receive a donation of $10,000 from their favorite neighborhood sandwich shop.
One of the organizations participating in the program is the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakes Region, located in Laconia.
“Starting today, our valued guests throughout New England can cast their votes in support of an organization or cause that is important to their community for the chance to make an immediate impact,” said Deena McKinley, CMO of D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches. “What’s so exciting about this program is that we leave it to our guests and team members to decide where these funds will be used in their neighborhoods, and we can’t wait to see which D’Angelo wins and which organization receives the $10,000 donation.”
Building on this passion and framework of local connections, each participating D’Angelo restaurant was tasked with identifying an organization in their community to partner with for the program. Partner organizations include food pantries, youth sports leagues, schools, community centers, pet shelters, and so many more. A full list of participating restaurants and organizations can be found on the voting page at: Dangelos.com/10kgiveaway
Voting will run through Aug. 8. The D’Angelo restaurant that receives the highest number of votes during the voting period will be deemed the contest winner and will then deliver the $10,000 donation to their partner organization. Supporters of the program can cast their vote for their favorite D’Angelo restaurant and their partnered organization at the link above, as well as through scanning QR codes at each participating restaurant. Participants can submit a maximum of one vote per day.
