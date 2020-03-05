PLYMOUTH — Anyone who has been interested in the sport of curling has a chance to try it during a free open house at Plymouth State University on Sunday, March 8, 4-6 p.m. All equipment will be provided.
Curling can be enjoyed by an array of people. There is no running or jumping, just technique and strategy. Balance is important as the game is played on ice wearing sneakers.
The session will focus on fundamentals including how to deliver a stone and how to sweep. To sign up, register by visiting plymouth.edu/arena/curling. Space is limited.
With questions, contact psu-icearena@plymouth.edu.
