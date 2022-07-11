MEREDITH — Join artist Patsy Frasier at the Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Friday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a Whimsical Forest Needle Felting workshop.
Everyone needs a little whimsy. Let your imagination carry you into the magical world of needle felting and create your own whimsical forest scene.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
To register for this workshop, call the League of NH Craftsmen – Fine Craft Gallery at 603-279-7920 or stop by the gallery located at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
For more details, visit: meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.