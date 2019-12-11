LACONIA — Crafts made by Rwandan women will be on sale at the Belknap Mill on Saturday, Dec. 14, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Proceeds of the sale will support Rwandan women and their families, helping mothers to feed, clothe, and educate their children.
The unique African crafts were created by the women who completed a sewing class and earned a micro-loan to receive a sewing machine for making them. Prices range from $10 to $45.
