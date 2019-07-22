WEIRS BEACH — On Wednesday, July 24, at 7 p.m., the Lake Winnipesaukee Museum will host architect and historian Thomas Hubka for his talk ‘Big House, Little House, Back House, Barn: The Connected Farm Buildings of New England.’ This program is sponsored by New Hampshire Humanities and is free. Seating is limited, and reservations are recommended.
Through architecture unique to northern New England, Hubka’s illustrated talk focuses on several case studies that show how farmers converted separate house and barns into connected farmsteads. Hubka's research in his book demonstrates that average farmers were motivated by competition with farmers in other regions of America, who had better soils and growing seasons and fewer rocks to clear. The connected farmstead organization, housing equal parts mixed-farming and home-industry, was one of the collective responses to the competitive threat.
Hubka earned his bachelor's degree in architecture from Carnegie-Mellon University and master's degree from the University of Oregon. Other publications include 'Resplendent Synagogue: Architecture and Worship in an 18th Century Polish Community' and 'Houses without Names: Architecture Nomenclature and the Classification of America's Common Houses.'
His forthcoming book is 'The Transformation of Working-Class Houses and Domesticity, 1890-1940: Improved Homes for a New Middle Class.' Hubka's research primarily interprets the historic development and relationships between architecture and buildings, and culture and people.
The program will be held at the Lake Winnipesaukee Museum, 503 Endicott St. N., next to Funspot. The museum is open Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., through mid-October. Seats may be reserved by email at lakewinnipesaukeemuseum@gmail.com or by phone at 603-366-5950.
