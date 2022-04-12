LACONIA — Concord Hospital - Laconia is bringing back the Concord Hospital - Laconia Golf Classic, presented by Stewart’s Ambulance Service, on May 2 at Laconia Country Club. The Classic will support students living in the Greater Concord, Lakes and Three Rivers regions pursuing careers in nursing and allied healthcare professions.
Enjoy a great day of golf at the exclusive Laconia Country Club beginning at noon with a shotgun start, hole-in-one prizes, sponsored by Irwin Automotive Group and Dr. Paul Racicot, raffles, giveaways and more.
“After four decades of providing medical services to the Lakes and Three Rivers communities, we are pleased to be the presenting sponsor for the Concord Hospital - Laconia Golf Classic,” said Stewart’s Ambulance Service Sr. Vice President, Don Welford Sr. “Our sponsorship is another example of how Stewart’s Ambulance’s support will help our communities prosper and grow, ensuring that a sustainable health care system will continue to develop in order to meet the health care needs of the individuals and families within the communities it serves.”
All funds raised support the Concord Hospital Trust Scholarship Fund. The Fund, part of the Trust’s endowments, was made possible by the generosity of Concord Hospital’s many benefactors, both past and present. Their vision is to inspire and enable students to pursue careers in nursing and allied healthcare professions, to enrich their lives, while ensuring the continued availability of quality health care in the Greater Concord, Lakes and Three Rivers regions.
Event sponsors supporting this event include: Concord Orthopeadics, Cross Insurance Agency, Daniels Electric, DayMark Solutions, Engelberth Construction, Meredith Village Savings Bank, New Hampshire Distributors, Pepsi Co., Remax Bayside, Stanley Elevator and The Insurance Oulet.
For more information, contact Concord Hospital Trust at 603-524-3211, ext. 6752.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.