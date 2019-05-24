LACONIA — The 3,936 flags placed by volunteers on May 25 and displayed on Memorial Day weekend represent the number of Veterans listed on the Veterans Memorials downtown. Individuals, families, local businesses and community groups were invited to participate in providing the flags. Donations were accepted to honor and remember veterans and service members. Enough money was raised to support the full field of flags. Supporters include City of Laconia, Congregational Church of Laconia UCC, Gilford Community Church, Lakes Region Interfaith Prayer Breakfast, Stafford Oil, The Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia, Welsey Woods, Wilkinson Beane, Winnepesaukee Eye, Winnesquam Printing & Copying.
