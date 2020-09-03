LACONIA — Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation's nationwide tribute to firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year, will be held Sept. 27-Oct, 4.
The community can participate by displaying a red light on a home or business to remember all fallen firefighters. The cause is being championed locally by Gayle Miller, who will remember her late husband Mark Miller of the Laconia Fire Department this year.
For more information, visit firehero.org/light-the-night.
