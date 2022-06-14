LACONIA — The Belknap Mill will host a celebration of the arts on Friday, June 17. An artist reception in the Riverside Gallery for the Joe Sack Photography exhibit will be held at 5 p.m. Then beginning at 6 p.m., Steve Dennis will be the featured performer for the Belknap Mill’s 2022 Arts in the Park Summer Concert Series. All concerts are free & open to the public.
Patrons are welcome to bring lawn chairs, a blanket, and a picnic dinner for an evening of live music in Rotary Park. With an eye on the forecast, the concert will take place either in Rotary Park or on the 3rd floor of the Belknap Mill.
Joe Sack became enamored with photography in the 1960s. He began shooting Hasselblad cameras and printing black and white photographs while a medical student at Johns Hopkins.
With the expansion of digital technology in the early 2000’s, he became more committed to photography. Joe always travels, hikes, and skis with a camera focused on the places and people he encounters. He prints in both color and black and white but believes that black and white better conveys the essence of what he sees.
Steve Dennis with Jacob McCurdy and Old Tom and The Lookouts is a four piece modern folk band from Massachusetts featuring tight 3-part vocal harmonies, acoustic guitars and fiddle.
For more information about upcoming performances or exhibits visit: www.belknapmill.org.
