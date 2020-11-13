LACONIA — He is arguably one of the best comedians in the business and when it comes to capturing New England humor, there are few that can rival the genius of the legendary Steve Sweeney, who will be bringing his award-winning act to Pitman’s Freight Room, 94 New Salem, St., in Laconia, Friday, Nov. 27, for an 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $25 and seating will be limited to 100 patrons.
Also appearing will be Ryan Gartley, a New England favorite who along with Sweeney will give the crowd a great one-two punch as the table setter for Sweeney.
