MEREDITH — No-till agriculture is one part of a three-part strategy for farming. This is the subject of the book 'Growing a Revolution' by David R. Montgomery. This method puts carbon back into the soil so it doesn't go into the air and combine with oxygen to make carbon dioxide. Montgomery shows that farming this way helps control climate change.
The next meeting of the Lakes Region chapter of the Citizens' Climate Lobby will be Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive, at 6 p.m.
