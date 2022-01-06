LACONIA — The Laconia-Gilford Lions Club and the Green Sanctuary Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia will be collecting clean, green, SOFT plastics Saturday, Jan. 8 from 11a.m. to 1 p.m.
set aside all your packaged wrapping from all this season’s holidays to contribute to this effort. Each piece of soft plastic is sent to Maine to be repurposed into composite decking and outdoor furniture.
Masked volunteers will be in front of the little white church at 172 Pleasant Street on the second Saturday of the new year between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The last event realized 162 pounds of plastic.
