MOULTONBOROUGH — On July 31, prepare to be transported back to 1976 as Great Waters will be hosting Classic Albums Live performing The Eagles’ Hotel California. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be held at The Castle in the Clouds. Tickets are available at www.greatwaters.org or call 603-569-7710.
Unlike other tribute bands Classic Albums Live does not dress up or add frills to their show, rather they pride themselves in replicating every note and cut of one of the most famous albums in rock & roll. The performance is guaranteed to have the audience dancing in the aisle.
