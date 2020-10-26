Cindy Hemeon-Plessner, senior vice president and marketing officer for New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp, Merrimack County Savings Bank, Meredith Village Savings Bank and NHTrust, has been recognized as Volunteer of the Year for 2019 in the Central and Lakes Regions by Granite United Way.
Each year, Granite United Way recognizes people and companies who align with their values of giving, advocating and volunteering. The Volunteer Award recognizes an individual who does critical, impactful work for the betterment of their local community. Hemeon-Plessner was awarded for her commitment and leadership.
“We are fortunate to have Cindy among our volunteer leaders in our Central Region,” said Patrick Tufts, president and chief executive officer of Granite United Way. “She shows incredible dedication to our community, and a passion for helping others. We are proud to present her with our 2019 Volunteer Award.”
“We’re extremely proud of Cindy for being recognized by Granite United Way as the 2019 Volunteer of the Year for the Central Region,” said Gregg Tewksbury, president and chief executive officer of NHMB. “This award distinguishes her 30-plus years of volunteerism, support and dedication to her local community."
As a longtime supporter and volunteer of the United Way, Hemeon-Plessner is passionate about giving back. “I am overwhelmed and deeply humbled by this recognition,” said Hemeon-Plessner. “I started donating to the United Way when I was a teacher for Teach for America 30 years ago! I have volunteered for Days of Caring in Texas, California, Massachusetts and my beloved New Hampshire. I’m absolutely honored to receive this award and dedicate it to all my United Way co-workers over the last three decades.”
Hemeon-Plessner is a member of the Community Impact Committee for Granite United Way, and has served as the chair of several past Day of Caring events. She has also enjoyed a long history of community leadership and volunteerism, including with the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction and with the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Hampshire’s Endowment Committee.
For more information about Granite United Way, visit graniteuw.org.
For more information about New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp, visit nhmutual.com.
