WOLFEBORO — Serving 34 years in the United States Navy, followed by 12 years in Aerospace Defense with Raytheon, Christopher Michael Moe has joined the Board of the New Hampshire Boat Museum.
“Mike’s unique professional experiences and prior expertise serving on nonprofit boards will have a big impact on our operation,” said New Hampshire Boat Museum Executive Director Martha Cummings.
According to Moe, whose Navy experience includes service on seven ships and commanding two of them, the opportunity to contribute as a board member at the Boat Museum is important.
“The NHBM board provides a means to support our communities’ economic growth while also continuing our nation’s efforts in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math through the many unique programs NHBM offers,” he said.
Moe said he also looks forward to working with his fellow Board trustees. “I will enjoy and benefit from the special talents and life experiences that our unique trustees bring to the Lakes Region,” he added.
Regarding what he hopes to bring to the Board, Moe cited leadership and program management skills as well as the ability to work with diverse groups. In addition to his sea assignments - he retired as a Rear Admiral in the U.S. Navy in 2004 - he served multiple tours in the Pentagon.
“I was assigned to the Bureau of Naval Personnel for career management, ship and billet assignment and promotion boards,” he explained. “I also served in the Surface Warfare Directorate (OP-03) where I managed the Navy’s Weapons Procurement program that oversaw the Navy’s various ammunition line items.”
Other professional experiences include service on the Joint Staff in J8 in the Program and Budget division supporting the Combatant Commanders’ warfighting priorities and capabilities requirements.
“I also was the Director for the Navy’s Missile Defense program working closely with the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) on the Strategic Missile Defense architecture,” Moe added.
Born in Albany, Georgia and growing up in Fargo, North Dakota until reporting to the United States Naval Academy in June 1970, Moe said he is thrilled to serve the Lakes Region community.
“Ultimately, my wife, Joanne, introduced me to the area where we spent many a summer vacation,” he said. “For decades, she has enjoyed vacationing with her family and aunt and uncle in Wolfeboro on Lake Wentworth.” Moe and Joanne now live in Wolfeboro.
To learn more about NHBM, or its calendar of events, visit nhbm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.