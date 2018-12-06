PLYMOUTH — The Enactus Club of Plymouth State University is holding a holiday fundraiser at the Pease Public Library today, Dec. 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with free hot chocolate and cookies.
They are selling the Christmas book, “A Magical Journey to Nana-Tucket,” with half of the profits going to the non-profit organization Heroes in Transition, whose mission is to help veterans through home modifications for disabled veterans, transitional support group therapy, financial support for service families, and assistance dogs for veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.