LACONIA — Sign-ups begin for the Laconia Public Library’s Children’s Summer Reading Program on Wednesday, June 22.
Each week filled with ocean creatures, crafts, and creativity galore: weekly ocean-themed craft programs; a new performer every Wednesday; Lego Club; Storytime; Music & Movement; a fun prize every week; and more.
The Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program is open to kids from newborn to age 12, and sign-ups begin Wednesday, June 22. Register by stopping into the children’s room or by calling 603-524-4775, ext. 602.
Teen Summer Reading Program also starts on Wednesday, June 22. No Sign-ups are required. For grades 6-12.
Enter a Summer Reading Raffle with weekly gift bags full of small prizes and featuring a gift card from one of the local restaurants: Wayfarer, Burrito Me, or the Laconia Village Bakery.
Each hour read is an entry. Fill out a ticket every week tallying all hours read, or fill out the online form: forms.gle/zS8WDWYx16f42pFm9.
Extra prizes for top readers.
All accumulated raffle tickets will go towards the Grand Prize Raffle for a Kindle Fire.
4th and 5th graders who want to participate may submit tickets for gift bags and reader prizes.
For more information about all programs, check out: laconialibrary.org.
